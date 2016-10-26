TOKYO Oct 26 Japan's Asahi Mutual Life Insurance plans to start investing in overseas infrastructure for the first time through the insurer's newly established funds, a senior executive told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

Asahi also plans to increase its foreign government bond holdings by another 10 billion yen in the second half of this fiscal year, after investing 100 billion yen ($959 million) in the April-September period, said Masaru Tsuruoka, head of the asset allocation and planning department.

Japan's life insurers have been shifting away from Japanese government bonds, which had been the mainstay of their portfolios, because of the recent decline in bond yields under the Bank of Japan's extensive monetary easing.

Tsuruoka said Asahi's domestic bond investment was expected to fall by 40 billion yen in the second half, while its loan investment would likely drop by 30 billion yen.

During the first half, most of Asahi's investment in foreign government bonds was currency hedged. But it will consider investing in foreign debt without currency hedging in the second half as the risk of a strong yen is seen receding, he said. ($1 = 104.3100 yen) (Reporting by Hirotoshi Sugiyama; Writing by Ayai Tomisawa, editing by Chris Gallagher)