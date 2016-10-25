(Adds quotes, details)

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO Oct 25 Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co plans to keep the holdings of its currency-hedged foreign bonds flat in the financial half-year to March after sharply increasing them in the preceding six months, a senior official said on Tuesday.

In the last financial half-year, the Japanese insurer, wary of global political risks, reduced its holdings of foreign bonds without such hedging, said Yasuyuki Watanabe, deputy general manager of investment planning.

"We thought political uncertainty, such as Brexit and the U.S. presidential election, could lift the yen. So at the start of this financial year (in April), we reduced unhedged foreign bonds," he told reporters.

The company, which has total assets of 49.9 trillion yen ($478 billion), expects political risks will remain the main driving force for financial markets.

"We will adjust our positions (on domestic stocks and unhedged foreign bonds) by watching the impact from the U.S. elections in November and the probable start of the Brexit process early next year," Watanabe said.

The yen strengthened sharply this year, on disappointment over the Bank of Japan's policy, improving Japan's balance of payments and safe-haven buying at a time of financial stress.

The dollar fell to as low as 99 yen in June in the aftermath of Brexit vote from 112 yen at the end of March.

Dai-ichi expects the dollar to trade between 95 and 115 yen in the current financial year. On Tuesday, it traded at 104.40 yen.

Watanabe said the firm plans to maintain its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds in the six months to March, adding the company had been diversifying its bond portfolio with other currencies and higher-yielding credit products.

The institutional investor plans to continue to avoid domestic bonds even after the BOJ revamped its easing programme in September by introducing a target in the 10-year government bond yield at zero percent, well above lows touched earlier this year.

The move was considered as an attempt to undo some of the damage caused by the BOJ's negative interest rates, including falling incomes for long-term investors such as life insurers and pension funds.

"We have stopped increasing JGBs since the second half of 2013. The BOJ's policy change in September has no impact on our bond investment stance," Watanabe said.

But the BOJ's move was positive for the insurer, as it stabilised bank shares and reduced volatility in the bond market, he added.

($1 = 104.38 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Eric Meijer)