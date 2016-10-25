UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TOKYO Oct 25 Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co plans to keep the holdings of its currency-hedged foreign bonds flat in the financial half-year to March after sharply increasing them in the preceding six months, a senior official said on Tuesday.
In contrast, the Japanese insurer, wary of global political risks, reduced its holdings of foreign bonds without such hedging in the last financial half-year, said Yasuyuki Watanabe, deputy general manager of investment planning.
Dai-ichi Life has total assets of 49.9 trillion yen ($478 billion). ($1 = 104.38 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts