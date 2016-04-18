TOKYO, April 18 Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance expects a much smaller increase in hedged foreign debt this fiscal year due to rising hedging costs, while it plans to continue making steady investment in equities, a senior company official said on Monday.

With hedging cost rising while the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to slow the pace of interest rates in 2016 and beyond, Fukoku plans to limit its exposure to hedged foreign debt this fiscal year, Takehiko Watabe, general manager of investment planning, told Reuters.

With Japanese government bond yield shrinking to record lows under the Bank Of Japan's negative interest rate policy, the insurer plans to keep its domestic bond assets flat this year.

Fukoku will increase investment in hedged foreign bonds by 30 billion yen this fiscal year, much less than an increase of 550 billion yen in the last fiscal year. On the other hand, it is raising investment in overseas equities by 50 billion yen and 15 billion yen in Japanese equities with high dividend yields, Watabe said.

As for domestic bonds, it will limit its exposure to reinvesting in long-term debt using redeemed debt.