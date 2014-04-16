TOKYO, April 16 Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance , Japan's eighth-largest insurer in terms of assets, plans to raise its holdings in Japanese equities for the first time since the global financial crisis in 2008, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Takehiko Watabe, general manager of investment planning, told Reuters in an interview that Fukoku plans to buy domestic stocks worth 10 billion yen ($98.4 million) in the current business year through March 2015 as Bank Of Japan's massive easing has dried up domestic bond market liquidity.

Watabe also said it plans to lift investment in foreign debt, particularly U.S. bonds, as it seeks higher yields. ($1 = 101.6450 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)