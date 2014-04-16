* Plans to raise Japan stock holdings by Y10 bln this FY

* To up foreign bond holdings by Y30 bln, Japan bonds by Y10 bln (Adds quotes, forecasts, other details)

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, April 16 Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance plans to raise its holdings of Japanese equities for the first time since 2008 because the Bank of Japan's massive easing programme has dried up domestic bond market liquidity, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

Fukoku, Japan's eighth-biggest insurer by assets, plans to increase its domestic stock holdings by 10 billion yen ($98 million) in the fiscal year through March 2015, Takehiko Watabe, general manager of investment planning, told Reuters in an interview.

The central bank has become the dominant force in Japan's bond market since it launched its aggressive asset-purchase scheme last April to support the economy. The BOJ buys about 7 trillion yen of Japanese government bonds per month, an amount equal to about 70 percent of new debt sales by the government.

"We want to make up for falling bond yields by investing in shares with attractive valuations," Watabe said. "High dividend yields is something we want to look at even if that means risk-taking."

Fukoku, which had 6.24 trillion yen in total assets as of December, is upbeat on Japanese stocks despite a 12 percent decline in the benchmark Nikkei average so far this year.

After a 57 percent surge in 2013, the market has been hit by a rout in U.S. tech shares, worries about China's economy and disappointment that the BOJ might not ease further.

"The market may fall again if the BOJ doesn't ease. But that should be temporary as the market should pick up if the economy is recovering," Watabe said.

Fukoku expects the Nikkei to trade between 13,000 and 17,500 this fiscal year. It closed at 14,417.68 on Wednesday.

Watabe also said Fukoku plans to increase its investment in foreign debt by 30 billion yen, particularly U.S. bonds, as it seeks higher yields, while it plans to raise investment in Japanese bonds by 10 billion yen.

"Depending on the market conditions, we may shift some of the 10 billion yen to foreign bonds," he added.

The insurer hedges approximately 60 percent of its foreign asset purchases and plans to keep that ratio steady this fiscal year.

Fukoku expects the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to move between 2.3 percent and 3.5 percent this fiscal year, and the 10-year JGB yield between 0.55 percent and 1.0 percent.

It predicts the 20-year JGB yield to fluctuate between 1.4 percent and 2.0 percent, compared with 1.480 percent on Wednesday.

Fukoku sees the dollar in a range between 95 and 110 yen, versus 102.21 yen on Wednesday. The euro will trade between 135 and 155 yen, Fukoku said, compared with 141.46 yen on Wednesday. ($1 = 101.6450 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)