By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Oct 17 Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance plans to continue investing in Japanese equities next fiscal year, looking for relatively cheap stocks with high dividend yields and long-term growth, a senior company official said on Friday.

Japan's seventh-biggest insurer by assets increased its domestic stock holdings by 10 billion yen this fiscal year through March 2015, and it plans to allocate the same amount to Japanese stocks in the coming fiscal year, Takehiko Watabe, general manager of investment planning, told Reuters in an interview.

"We are reaching the limit of 10 million yen initially planned for this year, but we still have room so we would like to buy some more stock if the market falls further," he said, adding that his team has invested in about 400 Japanese stocks with high dividend yields and long-term growth prospects.

Fukoku, which had 6.18 trillion yen ($58.20 billion) in total assets as of June, had long stayed risk averse since Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008. But it started taking risks at the beginning of this fiscal year by investing in Japanese stocks for the first time since the financial crisis.

"We are thinking about investing in Japanese stocks not just this fiscal year but want to continue investing. We'll probably buy next fiscal year as well," Watabe said.

Fukoku plans to take a wait-and-see approach on bond investing in the second half through March 2015 due to uncertainty over the global economy.

Stock markets around the world saw a rout this week, hit by deepening worries about weak global growth. Deflation has hit five peripheral euro zone countries in September, including Italy and Spain, while a string of surprisingly weak German data showed the euro zone's power house is losing momentum.

The Nikkei dropped 5 percent this week, its worst weekly loss in six months.

"Although these negative catalysts do not seem to be vital, uncertainty looms and the market will likely stay volatile for the next six months or so," Watabe said.

For the first half through September, Fukoku added 80 billion yen in foreign bonds, particularly U.S. bonds. It hedged about 90 percent of its foreign bond purchases.

On the other hand, it cut investment in Japanese bonds.

"We bought mainly U.S. bonds as hedging costs were low as U.S. short-term interest rates were low," he said.

He also said that the value of foreign assets rose thanks to a weaker yen.

Fukoku expects the Nikkei to trade between 13,500 and 16,500 in the second half through March. It closed at 14,532.51 on Friday.

Fukoku expects the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to move between 1.8 percent and 3.0 percent in the second half, and the 10-year JGB yield between 0.4 percent and 0.75 percent.

It predicts the 20-year JGB yield to fluctuate between 1.2 percent and 1.6 percent.

Fukoku sees the dollar in a range between 100 and 112 yen, versus 106.16 yen on Friday. The euro will trade between 125 and 145 yen, Fukoku said, compared with 135.95 yen on Friday. (1 US dollar = 106.1900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Kim Coghill)