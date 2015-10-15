TOKYO Oct 15 Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance increased its planned annual investment in domestic and foreign bonds this fiscal year by 30 percent to 130 billion yen ($1.09 billion), a senior company official said on Thursday.

Japan's seventh-biggest insurer by assets has already invested about 80 percent of the target in the first half of the year through March, Takehiko Watabe, general manager of investment planning, told Reuters in an interview.

It sold 200 billion yen worth of domestic bonds, while it bought hedged foreign bonds such as U.S. Treasuries worth 300 billion yen in the first half ended September, which resulted in a net 110 billion yen in bond investment in this category.

"We made most of our investment in the summer, when U.S. yields traded between 2.3-2.4 percent," Watabe said, adding that it was a good deal and profits Fukoku made through the investment would be enough to cover hedging costs.

The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield is now hovering around 2 percent on growing views that the U.S. Federal Reserve will wait longer before starting to raise interest rates.

The 10-year JGB yield has been holding at relatively low levels of around 0.3 percent as the Bank of Japan's bond-buying programme draws liquidity from the domestic bond market.

"We tried to reduce the risks of holding JGBs while taking profits from investment in U.S. bonds. We then keep the profits as a reserve to invest in high yielding products in the future," Watabe said.

"As uncertainty increases in the market, it was good that we made investment decisions ahead of schedule."

Fukoku will consider investing in Japan Post Holdings Co's upcoming listing, although it has not made a final decision, Watabe said.

"It's not something we should exclude."

Watabe also said that Fukoku is continuing to invest in hedged U.S. bonds in the second half, and even if the Fed hikes interest rates during that period he expects hedging costs will not rise dramatically.

Fukoku, which had 6.59 trillion yen in total assets as of June 2015, said it invested about 5 billion yen in Japanese stocks, on track to meet its initial goal of 10 billion this fiscal year.

It continues to invest in stocks with high yields and high return on equity, Watabe said.

Fukoku expects the Nikkei to trade between 16,000 and 20,000 points this fiscal year. It was trading at 18,134.88 at 0420 GMT on Thursday.

It expects the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to move between 1.8 percent and 2.8 percent, and the 10-year JGB yield between 0.25 percent and 0.6 percent.

It predicts the 20-year JGB yield to fluctuate between 0.8 percent and 1.4 percent.

Fukoku sees the dollar trading in a range between 115 and 128 yen, versus 118.98 yen on Thursday.

The euro is seen trading between 125 and 145 yen, Fukoku said, compared with 136.64 yen on Thursday.

($1 = 118.9500 yen) (Editing by Kim Coghill)