* Plans to invest 200 bln in hedged foreign bonds this FY

* Plans to cut 100 bln in domestic bonds holdings this FY

* Plans to invest about 15 bln yen in foreign stocks, 10 bln in domestic stocks

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, April 21 Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance plans to double investment in hedged foreign bonds and reduce its holdings of domestic bonds for the fiscal year through March 2016 because domestic yields are too low, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

Japan's seventh-biggest insurer by assets plans to invest 200 billion yen ($1.67 billion) in hedged foreign bonds this fiscal year, compared to 100 billion in the last fiscal year, Takehiko Watabe, general manager of investment planning, told Reuters in an interview.

It also plans to divest 100 billion yen worth of domestic bond holdings, compared to a cut of 80 billion yen last year, he said.

"If domestic yields move higher, we may tweak the amount of domestic bond holdings we cut this year," he said, adding that these plans are based on an assumption that the 10-year JGB yield will continue to trade around 0.3 percent.

The 10-year JGB yield has been holding at relatively low levels of around 0.3 percent as the Bank of Japan's bond-buying programme draws liquidity from the domestic bond market.

Fukoku, which had 6.51 trillion yen in total assets as of December 2014, will increase its holdings of Japanese shares by 10 billion this fiscal year, the same amount as the last fiscal year. He said he would invest in stocks with high yields and high return on equity.

Fukoku plans to increase foreign stock holdings by about 15 billion yen, up from 10 billion yen last fiscal year.

"We are thinking about diversifying investment regions from the U.S. to Europe as well as Asia and emerging markets," Watabe said, adding that within this amount, it may also invest in fast-growing asset classes, such as exchange-traded funds, in those regions.

Fukoku expects the Nikkei to trade between 16,500 and 22,000 this fiscal year. The index traded at 19,839.97 at 0442 GMT.

It expects the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to move between 1.8 percent and 3.0 percent, and the 10-year JGB yield between 0.25 percent and 0.75 percent.

It predicts the 20-year JGB yield to fluctuate between 0.85 percent and 1.55 percent.

Fukoku sees the dollar trading in a range between 115 and 130 yen, versus 119.41 yen on Tuesday. The euro is seen trading between 125 and 145 yen, Fukoku said, compared with 128.19 yen on Tuesday. ($1 = 119.4100 yen)