TOKYO, April 28 Most Japanese life insurers plan to increase foreign bond investments in the year to March as yields on Japanese government bonds still remain too low for them. Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies for the financial year to March 2018, based on interviews with Reuters and news conferences this month. For stories on each company's investment plans, see FOREIGN BONDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to increase US corporate, mortgage bonds without FX-hedging, European bonds Dai-ichi to decide based on FX and yield levels, may increase unhedged bonds Meiji Yasuda to increase holdings overall, to up unhedged bonds if yen strengthens Sumitomo to increase FX-hedged bonds, may buy unhedged bonds when dollar is cheap Mitsui to reduce holdings of FX-hedged bonds;to increase unhedged bonds,credit products Taiyo to slightly increase holdings Daido to further increase holdings after buying Y220 bln last FY Fukoku to create a Y500 bln fund to invest mainly in foreign credit over next 5 years Asahi to increase USD-denominated debt, trim FX-hedging due to hefty costs Japan Post to increase both FX-hedged and unhedged bonds JAPAN BONDS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to trim overall holdings, buy super-long JGBs if yields rise to 1 pct or higher Dai-ichi to reduce holding of JGBs, increase credit products Meiji Yasuda to trim overall holdings, to increase corporate bonds Sumitomo to curb investment in super-long JGBs, increase corporate bonds Mitsui to reduce holdings overall but increase credit products Taiyo to keep holdings steady, to buy if yields rise Daido to maintain holdings after buying Y140 bln last FY Fukoku to cut Y40 bln Asahi to reduce holdings, but yen-denominated debt to remain at core of portfolio Japan Post to reduce holdings, but to buy some amount JAPAN STOCKS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to keep holdings steady, may buy when valuation is cheap Dai-ichi to control holdings flexibly depending on market levels Meiji Yasuda to keep holdings steady Sumitomo to keep holdings steady Mitsui to keep holdings steady Taiyo to slightly increase holdings Daido to increase holdings after buying Y25 bln last FY Fukoku not investing any Asahi to increase holdings by Y10 bln in FY2017 Japan Post to increase holdings FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to increase foreign stocks, including infrastructure funds and venture capitals Dai-ichi to increase foreign stocks, alternatives and real estates Meiji Yasuda to increase foreign shares, to keep real estate steady Sumitomo to maintain foreign stocks holdings steady Mitsui to keep real estate investment flat Taiyo to slightly increase foreign shares and alternative investments Daido to increase foreign stocks after selling Y20 bln last FY Fukoku to invest Y30 bln in foreign stocks Asahi to step up investment in alternative assets with "medium risk/return" profile Japan Post to increase foreign stocks and various alternative assets EXPECTED MARKET RANGES --------------------------------------------------------------- USD/JPY EUR/JPY NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr Nippon Life Y100 - 120 Y110 - 130 17,000 - 22,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 2.0 - 3.0% Dai-ichi Y100 - 120 Y105 - 135 16,000 - 22,000 -0.2 to 0.4% 2.0 - 3.0% Meiji Yasuda Y101 - 121 Y107 - 128 17,000 - 21,000 -0.1 to 0.2% 2.0 - 3.0% Sumitomo Y100 - 125 Y110 - 135 17,000 - 24,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 2.0 - 3.0% Mitsui Y111 - 121 Y113 - 128 19,200 - 21,700 -0.1 to 0.2% 2.4 - 3.2% Taiyo Y100 - 125 Y105 - 135 17,000 - 22,000 -0.1 to 0.1% 1.8 - 3.2% Daido Y 105 -125 Y110 - 135 17,000 - 22,500 -0.1 to 0.2% 2.0 - 2.9% Fukoku Y 100 - 120 Y110 - 130 17,500 - 21,000 -0.1 to 0.15% 2.3 - 2.9% Asahi Y105 - 120 Y112 - 128 16,000 - 21,000 0.0 to 0.2% 2.0 - 2.8% Japan Post Y105 - 125 Y110 - 130 17,000 - 22,000 -0.1 to 0.5% 2.2 - 3.0% (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Shinichi Saoshiro, Tomo Uetake, Ayai Tomisawa, Taiga Uranaka and Lisa Twaronite)