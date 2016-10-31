TOKYO, Oct 31 Japanese life insurers look set to to continue increasing their holdings of foreign securities in the second half of the fiscal year, with a greater focus on debt other than U.S. Treasuries amid mounting currency-hedging costs. Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies for the six months to March 2017, based on interviews with Reuters and news conferences this month. For a story summarizing the expected investment trends, see FOREIGN BONDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to switch FX-hedged holdings to unhedged, diversify from US Treasuries to US agency, corporate, and European bonds Dai-ichi to keep FX-hedged bond holdings steady, to be flexible on unhedged bonds Meiji Yasuda to further increase holdings, to up unhedged bonds depending on FX levels, yields Sumitomo to increase FX-hedged, unhedged foreign bond holdings, by up to Y500 bln Mitsui to increase holdings of FX-hedged and unhedged bonds, foreign bond funds Taiyo to further increase holdings, aims to keep hedge ratio at 80% Daido to further increase holdings after buying Y150 bln in the first half FY Fukoku to increase foreign bonds investment without currency hedging by Y210 bln Asahi to marginally increase holdings after investing in Y100 bln in 1H Japan Post to increase FX-hedged bonds, keep unhedged bond holdings steady JAPAN BONDS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to cut holdings, considers superlong JGBs unattractive below yield of 1 pct Dai-ichi to reduce holding of JGBs, credit products Meiji Yasuda to keep holdings flat, to slightly increase credit instruments Sumitomo to reduce holdings, but expand investment in credit products Mitsui to maintain holdings Taiyo to slightly increase holdings Daido to maintain holdings after buying Y60 bln in the first half FY Fukoku to cut Y50 bln Asahi to cut Y40 bln Japan Post to reduce holdings, keep fresh JGB investment to a minimum JAPAN STOCKS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to increase holdings with focus on shareholder returns, growth potential Dai-ichi to control holdings flexibly depending on market levels Meiji Yasuda to keep holdings steady Sumitomo to keep holdings steady, may buy when market is cheap Mitsui to keep holdings steady Taiyo to keep holdings steady Daido to maintain or increase holdings, depending on market; maintained in first half Fukoku to invest Y30 bln Asahi to keep holdings steady Japan Post to increase holdings FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to increase foreign stocks, including PE; maintain property investments steady Dai-ichi to increase foreign stocks, alternatives; properties portfolio to be flat Meiji Yasuda to keep foreign shares steady, continue trimming real estate Sumitomo to maintain foreign stocks holdings steady Mitsui to keep real estate investment flat Taiyo - Daido to maintain or increase foreign stocks; decreased Y40 bln in first half FY Fukoku to invest Y20 bln in foreign stocks Asahi to keep foreign stock holdings steady, to start investing in infrastructure projects in developed countries Japan Post to increase foreign stocks, to buy hybrid securities and alternative assets EXPECTED MARKET RANGES --------------------------------------------------------------- USD/JPY EUR/JPY NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr Nippon Life Y100 - 120 Y110 - 130 16,000 - 20,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 1.5 - 2.5% Dai-ichi Y 95 - 115 Y105 - 130 13,000 - 20,000 -0.2 to 0.1% 1.5 - 2.3% Meiji Yasuda Y 95 - 119 Y100 - 125 15,000 - 18,500 -0.1 to 0.05% 1.3 - 2.1% Sumitomo Y 90 - 115 Y100 - 130 14,700 - 19,000 -0.3 to 0.1% 1.3 - 1.9% Mitsui Y100 - 110 Y104 - 119 15,800 - 18,300 -0.2 to 0.1% 1.5 - 2.3% Taiyo Y 95 - 110 Y105 - 120 15,000 - 18,000 -0.2 to 0.1% 1.3 - 2.0% Daido Y 95 - 110 Y100 - 117 15,000 - 19,000 -0.1 to 0.1% 1.4 - 2.0% Fukoku Y 95 - 110 Y105 - 120 15,000 - 18,000 -0.2 to 0.1% 1.3 - 1.9% Asahi Y 95 - 110 Y105 - 120 16,000 - 18,000 -0.2 to 0.0% 1.5 - 2.0% Japan Post Y 95 - 110 Y105 - 125 15,000 - 19,000 -0.2 to 0.1% 1.5 - 2.0% (Editing by Kim Coghill)