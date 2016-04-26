* To increase foreign bonds, including those without FX hedge

* Plans to increase holdings of foreign stocks

* Will review investment plans regularly to deal with volatility (Adds quotes and details)

By Hideyuki Sano and Yoshiyuki Osada

TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance plans to increase investment in foreign bonds and stocks in the current financial year, avoiding negative-yielding bonds at home, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

During the year that ended March 31, Meiji Yasuda increased the holding of foreign bonds without currency hedging by 730 billion yen ($6.59 billion), and it plans to allocate about another 200 billion yen for that during the year that ends in March 2017, the official told reporters.

Meiji Yasuda, Japan's third-largest private life insurer, has total assets of about 37 trillion yen.

However, the company plans to change its investment stance swiftly and flexibly depending on market conditions as it expects markets to be volatile, said Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of its investment division.

"We are in an environment where interest rates are super-low and volatility is high. So by carefully and flexibly reviewing our plans, we aim to deal with changes in market conditions to enhance our returns," he said.

For now, though, the company's initial plan is to allocate about 600 billion yen of new money into bonds this financial year, with a third of that amount in each of domestic bonds, currency-hedged foreign bonds and unhedged foreign bonds.

Among foreign bonds, it plans to keep investing mostly in dollar bonds and liquid assets, said Yamashita.

Meiji Yasuda expects the dollar to trade between 103 and 119 yen this financial year.

The yen rose to a 17-month high of 107.63 to the dollar earlier this month, and strengthened 16.9 percent from a 13-year low of 125.86 yen touched in June. Late Tuesday, it was trading at about 110.80 yen.

The company also plans to allocate another 400 billion yen in risk assets, including stocks, overseas credit products and foreign infrastructure investments.

It is also eyeing domestic agriculture as a possible growth area.

The institutional investor has no plan to buy Japanese government bonds at current yield levels, Yamashita also said.

The 10-year Japanese Government Bond yield is staying near a record low of minus 0.135 percent hit after the Bank of Japan introduced negative interest rates this year.

"The current yield levels are far off their fair value levels based on our calculations... We cannot buy at today's levels. We have no plan to buy bonds with negative yields," Yamashita said. ($1 = 110.8000 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Richard Borsuk)