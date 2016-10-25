TOKYO Oct 25 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance plans to continue increasing foreign bond holdings in the second half of the financial year through March 2017, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

The company plans to keep yen bond holdings steady in the second half, Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of Meiji Yasuda Life's investment division, told reporters. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Himani Sarkar)