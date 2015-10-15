(Adds details, background)
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO Oct 15 Mitsui Life Insurance, Japan's
fifth largest private life insurer, plans to increase holdings
of foreign bonds by 50 to 60 billion yen in the financial half
year to March, a company official said on Thursday.
The institutional investor plans to increase holdings of
domestic stocks slightly as well during the same period,
sticking to its optimistic view on the world economy, despite
recent concerns about a slowdown in China.
"We are still bullish on Japanese stocks," Yoichiro Matsuta,
head of the investment planning department at Mitsui Life, told
a news conference.
"Concerns about the Chinese economy have triggered worries
that the world's economic growth may slow. We also have
uncertainty on U.S. monetary policy. So we expect volatility in
markets, but our view on markets has not changed from the start
of the financial year," he said.
In the current financial year from April, Mitsui Life, which
has total assets of 7.4 trillion yen ($62.14 billion), reversed
many years of risk-averse investment policy, of shifting into
domestic bonds from stocks.
The shift came as Japanese stock prices soared and
government bond yields fell to painfully low levels, thanks in
part to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive stimulus.
Matsuta said Mitsui increased holdings of foreign bonds by
about 40 billion yen and those of domestic stocks by more than
10 billion yen in the six months to September, in line with its
new investment strategy.
Many Japanese investors are buying foreign bonds as
alternatives to domestic bonds, with U.S. bonds the most popular
because of their relatively high yields.
The 10-year JGB yield, which hit a record low
of 0.195 percent, has moved below 0.50 percent for most of the
financial half year to September. The 10-year U.S. notes yield
has stayed mostly above 2.0 percent.
Mitsui expects the U.S. economy to continue its moderate
recovery and the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by year
end, Matsuta said.
Because of tighter U.S. monetary policy, Mitsui thinks the
dollar will strengthen against the yen, Matsuta said, despite
the dollar's fall after hitting a 13-year peak of 125.86 yen in
June.
Still, as of September, about 90 percent of its foreign bond
investments have currency hedging, Matsuta said.
Mitsui Life last month agreed with industry leader Nippon
Life to merge their business, in the first major deal
involving local life insurers in just over a decade.
