TOKYO, April 20 Mitsui Life Insurance Co plans to shift some funds to euro-denominated bonds from dollar bonds in the financial year to March, as currency hedging costs for the dollar are expected to rise, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The company plans to reduce the overall holding of currency-hedged foreign bonds by around 50 billion yen ($460 million)after having boosted it sharply last year, Yoichiro Matsuta, head of the investment planning department, also told a news conference.

($1 = 108.84 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)