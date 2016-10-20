* Foreign bonds remain "main battlefield"

* No plan to buy domestic bonds with negative yields

* Plans to outsource some investments to diversify technique

* May consider foreign bond investments without FX hedging (Adds quotes, details)

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Oct 20 Mitsui Life Insurance Co plans to allocate a large part of its new money for the six months to March to asset managers, outsourcing some of its portfolio investments, especially bond investments, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Mitsui, which holds total assets of 7.1 trillion yen ($68.5 billion), plans to keep shifting its funds to foreign bonds while avoiding domestic bonds in that period, Yoichiro Matsuta, head of the investment planning department, said.

"Domestic bonds remain unattractive. Foreign bonds will remain our main battlefield in the second half year," Matsuta told a news conference, referring to the financial half year that ends on March 31.

After the Bank of Japan cut interest rates to negative early this year, domestic bond yields have plunged, prompting Japanese investors to hunt for yield elsewhere, mainly in U.S. markets.

Japanese life insurance companies bought foreign bonds totalling 6.87 trillion yen in April-September, a record tally for a financial half year, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

But even U.S. Treasuries are becoming less attractive for Japanese investors as costs for currency hedging on such investments have jumped due to more expensive dollar funding.

Japanese investors are increasingly under pressure to invest in other instruments such as corporate bonds and municipal bonds to boost returns, but many lack expertise in those market.

"We want to boost our returns by diversifying some of our funds to techniques that are different from ours," Matsuta said.

He said Mitsui could allocate "tens of billions" of yen to outside asset managers in the six months to March.

Mitsui has so far largely avoided foreign bond investments without currency hedging, taking a more conservative approach than some of its peers.

But Matsuta said the insurer might consider taking some currency risks depending on the cost of currency hedging.

Matsuta also welcomed the BOJ's new policy framework unveiled last month.

The BOJ aims to guide the 10-year yield around zero percent and to keep the yield curve steady from its levels in September - a move seen aimed at helping Japanese investors hurt by the sharp fall in long-dated bond yields earlier this year.

In June, yields on Japanese government bonds with more than 10 years to maturity dropped to around zero, with even the 20-year yield briefly falling below zero percent.

"On the whole, the BOJ is showing a stance to steepen the yield curve, which we welcome. But we are still waiting to see the impact of its policy," Matsuta said.

Mitsui has no plans to buy 10-year Japanese government bonds now, which is still trading at a yield slightly below zero percent, but it could consider buying longer-dated bonds if their yields rise further, he said.

($1 = 103.68 yen) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)