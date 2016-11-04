* To focus on U.S. corporate bonds, other credit products

* Plans to reduce its holdings of domestic bonds

* On track to boost FX-hedged bonds by 100 bln yen in current FY

* To shift to higher-yielding bonds as hedging costs rise (Adds details, comments)

By Hideyuki Sano and Yoshiko Mori

TOKYO, Nov 4 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance plans to step up investment in foreign bonds in the half year to March, focusing mainly on U.S. corporate bonds and other credit products, investment planning executives said on Friday.

The insurer plans to reduce its holdings of domestic bonds, which it increased slightly in the first half to September, as it needs to fund its planned purchase of U.S. property and casualty insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings, two senior executives told Reuters in an interview.

Sompo Japan plans to increase its holdings of foreign bonds, both with currency hedging and without it, Hidetoshi Kurachi, manager of investment planning, said.

The company is on track to achieve its plan to boost the holdings of currency-hedged bonds by about 100 billion yen ($968.62 million) in the current financial year to March as planned at the start of the current business year, Kurachi said.

Many Japanese institutional investors have been pouring funds into currency-hedged foreign bonds as an alternative to low- or negative-yielding domestic bonds.

Sompo plans to shift to higher-yielding bonds to make up for rising hedging costs, Kurachi also said.

"We will cope by reshuffling our portfolio. At the beginning of the financial year, we assumed U.S. Treasuries would account for a large part of hedged foreign bonds, with the remainder going to corporate bonds or supranational bonds. But we are shifting to the latter," Kurachi said.

The institutional investor also increased foreign bonds with currency hedging despite the yen's rise so far this year.

"Since the start of the current business year, we've been expecting volatile markets. But we stick to the view that the dollar will eventually rise after the U.S. elections," Kurachi said.

It expects the dollar to be around 106 yen at the end of March, compared with around 103 yen on Friday, based on its main scenario that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will win the election.

If Republican candidate Donald Trump wins, there will be big short-term moves in dollar/yen, possibly falling below 100, Kurachi said.

The firm has hedged some of its dollar exposure for a period beyond the presidential election next Tuesday, he added.

"But considering the relationship between the Congress and president, we do not expect U.S. policies to radically change," he added.

During April-September, the insurer slightly increased its holdings of domestic bonds, buying them in August/September when their yields recovered from record lows on expectations that the Bank of Japan will seek to steepen the yield curve.

($1 = 103.2400 yen)