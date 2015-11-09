* Sompo Japan plans to sell foreign bonds without FX hedging

* Sees FX-hedged foreign bonds as alternative to domestic bonds

* No plan to buy JGBs, to reduce domestic stocks

By Hideyuki Sano and Yoshiko Mori

TOKYO, Nov 9 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance plans to reduce exposure to foreign currency assets in the six months to March as it sees limited scope for further yen weakness, an official in charge of investment planning said on Monday.

The insurance firm, a core company of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, instead plans to increase its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds as an alternative to low-yielding domestic bonds, the official said.

Sompo Japan, one of Japan's big three non-life insurance companies, will look for opportunities to reduce its foreign currency exposure, which is bigger than its rivals, said Takuro Nishida, the section manager of investment planning at the firm.

"We don't have strong confidence that the yen will weaken further to, say, 130 to the dollar," Nishida said.

He cited domestic opposition to excessive weakness in the yen and comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda in early June that there was no reason the dollar should rise further.

The yen has weakened more than 35 percent since late 2012 on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive monetary easing policy, hitting a 13-year low of 125.86 to the dollar in June.

Since then, the yen has been in a holding pattern except when it was sought as a safe haven currency amid plunging Chinese markets that sparked global financial market volatility in August. It last stood at 123.37 per dollar.

"While our basic scenario expects a rise in share prices and the dollar/yen, the probability of risk scenario has risen," Nishida said, noting that the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates and weak commodity markets could destabilise markets.

"We cannot rule out the possibility that the yen suddenly jumps," he added.

In the six months to March, Sompo Japan plans to increase currency-hedged foreign bonds as domestic bond yields remain too low, Nishida also said.

The 10-year JGB yield stood at 0.335 percent on Monday, not far from its record low of 0.195 percent hit earlier this year.

Nishida said the firm was likely to invest mostly in U.S. bonds, which have higher yields than European bonds.

Sompo Japan also plans to reduce its holdings of domestic stocks, Nishida said. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)