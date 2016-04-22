TOKYO, April 22 Sumitomo Life Insurance Co , Japan's fourth-largest insurer, plans to keep increasing its foreign bond holdings in the fiscal year through March 2017, a company official said on Friday.

The insurer will buy foreign bonds from more countries as it boosts its holdings, Iwao Matsumoto, general manager for investment planning, told reporters. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)