* Says JGB-centred portfolio unrealistic in low-yield environment

* Plans to increase currency-hedged foreign bonds in H2 (Adds more comments from executive)

By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's Nippon Life Insurance plans to allocate about 300 billion yen ($2.5 billion), or about half of its new money, into risk assets such as stocks and foreign bonds in the six months to March, a company official said on Thursday.

The plan represents a departure from the traditional stance of Japan's largest private life insurer to allocate about 30 percent of new money to risk assets with the remainder going to safer assets such as yen bonds or foreign bonds with currency hedging.

In contrast, it plans to keep its investment in Japanese government bonds to a minimum as their yields have been depressed after the Bank of Japan started a massive bond buying programme in 2013, the official told a news conference.

"We would prefer JGB-centred investment style. However, we have no choice but to invest in riskier assets in this low-yield environment," said Kazuo Sato, general manager of investment planning.

With total assets of 62.7 trillion yen, Nippon Life's investment plan is closely watched by market players.

"We will buy stocks that have high growth prospects and high dividend payouts. We will invest in foreign stocks and selected domestic companies that have substantial overseas sales," Sato said.

"Our investment will centre on underpriced bluechip shares."

Sato stopped short of disclosing how much the insurer plans to allocate within risk assets.

But he revealed that in the six months to September, it increased the holding of Japanese and foreign stocks by 40 billion yen each, mostly buying them after the recent global market turmoil.

It also expanded its portfolio of foreign bonds without currency hedging by 420 billion yen.

In contrast, the insurer reduced currency-hedged foreign bonds, which the firm categorises as safe assets, by 180 billion yen, Sato said.

In the current half year, the firm is likely to increase the holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds, mostly U.S. bonds, again as an alternative to low-yielding domestic bonds, Sato said.

Nippon Life plans to keep holdings of JGBs flat, to the minimum, in the second half of the financial year to March. ($1 = 119.7400 yen) (Reporting By Tomo Uetake; Editing by Michael Perry and Muralikumar Anantharaman)