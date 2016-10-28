TOKYO Oct 28 Nippon Life Insurance Co plans to cut currency hedging on some of its foreign bond investment in the six months to March, rolling back unplanned hedging it did earlier this year, senior company officials said on Friday.

The institutional investor also plans to shift funds to U.S. agency bonds and European bonds from U.S. Treasuries, Kazuo Sato, general manager of investment planning, told a news conference.

Nippon Life has total assets of 63.0 trillion yen ($598 billion). (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)