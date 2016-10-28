* Plans to switch some FX-hedged foreign bonds to non-hedged

* U.S. 10-yr Treasuries not attractive due to rising hedging costs

* Plans to shift to U.S. agency, credits, European debt from Treasuries

* Super-long JGBs are not worth investing in at current level (Adds comments, background)

By Tomo Uetake and Hiroyasu Hoshi

TOKYO, Oct 28 Nippon Life Insurance Co is aiming to cut currency hedging on some of its foreign bond investments in the six months to March, rolling back unplanned hedging it executed after the Brexit vote, a senior company official said on Friday.

Japan's biggest private life insurer also plans to shift funds to U.S. agency and corporate bonds and European bonds from U.S. Treasuries, saying that 10-year Treasuries are no longer a favourable option.

"Since the Brexit vote shook forex markets worldwide, we increased hedging on foreign bonds much more than planned during the first half of fiscal 2016 (ended on Sept. 30)," Kazuo Sato, general manager of investment planning, told a news conference.

"We plan to unwind that hedging in the second half because dollar hedging costs have become so expensive."

Nippon Life, also known as Nissay, has been for some time invested in currency hedged foreign bonds, primarily U.S. Treasuries, as an alternative to domestic bonds with little or no yield.

The company, however, noted that 10-year Treasuries are no longer attractive because of rising hedging costs.

Dollar hedging costs have jumped due to more expensive dollar funding. Three-month hedging costs have climbed to around 1.5-1.6 percent, compared with the 10-year U.S. debt yield that moved between 1.5 to 1.9 percent in the past month.

The insurer plans to invest in longer-dated bonds and higher-yielding U.S. agency and corporate bonds, as well as European debt, instead.

"We are looking to exit from U.S. Treasuries-centred hedged foreign bond investments. It will be a big challenge for us, as well as the industry as a whole, to find other investment opportunities to shift funds from U.S. Treasuries," Sato said.

For the insurer, domestic bonds are also unattractive unless they yield one percent or more, as they did before the Bank of Japan introduced its negative interest rate policy in January.

Nippon Life plans to keep JGBs and 10-year Treasury investments to a minimum in the six months to March.

The insurer expects the dollar to firm to around 110 yen by March 2017, compared with around 105 yen now.

Nippon Life has total assets of 63.0 trillion yen ($600 billion).

($1 = 105.2700 yen) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)