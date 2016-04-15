BRIEF-QTS enters into $400 mln floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
TOKYO, April 15 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance plans to reallocate about 100 billion yen ($914 million) of funds to foreign bonds from domestic bonds to avoid negative yields in the financial year to March, investment planning officials at the firm said on Friday.
The insurance firm, a core company of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, expects high market volatility to persist in the coming six months before financial markets gain more stability, said Hidetoshi Kurachi, manager of investment planning.
The firm has total assets of over 7 trillion yen ($64 billion). ($1 = 109.3800 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering