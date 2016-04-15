* Plans to reallocate some Y100 bln to FX-hedged foreign bonds

By Hideyuki Sano and Yoshiko Mori

TOKYO, April 15 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance plans to reallocate about 100 billion yen ($915 million) of funds to foreign bonds from domestic bonds to avoid negative yields in the financial year to March, investment planning officials at the firm said on Friday.

The insurance firm, a core company of Sompo Japan NipponKoa Holdings, expects high market volatility to persist in the next six months before financial markets gain more stability, Hidetoshi Kurachi, manager of investment planning, told Reuters. The firm has total assets of more than 7 trillion yen ($63.9 billion) under management.

After the Bank of Japan introduced negative interest rates earlier this year, the 10-year Japanese Government Bond yield plunged into negative levels, hitting a record low of minus 0.135 percent in mid-March.

"We expect negative interest rates to continue, keeping domestic bond yields at low levels," Kurachi said.

Sompo Japan plans to shift over 100 billion yen of funds mostly to currency-hedged foreign bonds - a strategy increasingly popular among institutional Japanese investors seeking alternatives to domestic bonds with negative yields.

Sompo Japan expects financial markets to remain volatile in the first half of the Japanese financial year that started on April 1, given various unknowns such as the British referendum on Europe in June, the possibility of a general election in Japan in July and the timing of the next rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"Anxiety will dominate markets, keeping volatility high. We could see the yen rising to stronger levels than today," Kurachi said.

The yen is among the region's best performing currencies so far this year despite the BOJ's negative rates, as many players bought back the currency that had been sold heavily since late 2012 on Japan's massive monetary easing.

The yen rose to a 17-month high of 107.63 to the dollar earlier this month, having risen 16.9 percent from a 13-year low of 125.86 yen touched in June.

"But markets will stabilise by the time we can tell the likely outcome of the U.S. presidential election and concerns over Chinese economy will have ebbed," he added.

Sompo Japan expects the yen to eventually ease to around 114-118 yen by next March. It stood at around 109.29 to the dollar on Friday, officials said.

"We expect the global economy to keep moderate growth, supported by accommodative policies by policymakers particularly in developed countries, and the stock markets to rise gradually," Kurachi said.

($1 = 109.6300 yen) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)