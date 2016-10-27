* Plans to increase foreign bonds holding, cut domestic in Oct-March

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Oct 27 Sumitomo Life Insurance Co plans to increase its foreign bonds holding in six months to March and is ready to buy them without currency hedging when the dollar nears 100 yen, a senior company official on Thursday.

Sumitomo expects dollar to strengthen against the yen after the U.S. elections as the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates in December, Iwao Matsumoto, general manager for investment planning, told reporters.

The dollar traded at around 104.50 yen on Thursday, off its 2 1/2-year low of 99 yen hit in the aftermath of Brexit vote in June.

"We will be actively controlling currency risks by hedging. But we think we can buy (dollars) at around 100 yen... unless we see surprises in U.S. presidential elections or a sudden fall in the Chinese economy, the dollar is highly unlikely to fall below 100 yen," Matsumoto said.

The dollar has lost nearly 7 percent since March from around 112 yen as the yen gained on Japan's improving balance of payments and a perception that Washington is not eager to tolerate a cheap yen ahead of elections.

During the current financial year till September, Sumitomo Life increased its foreign bond portfolio by 1.09 trillion yen ($10.43 billion), Matsumoto said.

Of that total, about 100 billion yen was bought without currency hedging, he said, adding the share of unhedged investment could increase in the second half financial year.

Matsumoto added the company could allocate up to 500 about billion yen in foreign bonds in the six months, focusing on credit products, such as corporate bonds.

The institutional investor said domestic bonds remained unattractive due to their low yields despite the steps the Bank of Japan took in September to keep long-term bond yields above record lows touched earlier this month.

Domestic bond holdings will likely fall in the six months to March, Matsumoto said, adding the company does not expect the BOJ to cut its short-term interest rates deeper into negative for the time being.

Sumitomo plans to maintain its holding of domestic stocks flat in the current half of the financial year, but is ready to buy when the market is at relatively cheap levels, Matsumoto added.

