TOKYO, April 22 Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance plans to increase its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds in the financial year to March, possibly by 50 to 100 billion yen ($452-$904 million), investment planning officials at the firm said on Friday.

The Japanese insurance firm, a core company of Tokio Marine Holdings, does not expect the yen to weaken sharply and plans to hedge most of its foreign bond investments, the officials told Reuters in an interview.

The firm has total assets of over 9 trillion yen. ($1 = 110.5800 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)