By Lisa Twaronite and Yoshiko Mori

TOKYO, Oct 18 Japan's Daido Life Insurance Co will continue to mildly slow the pace of its domestic bond purchases in the second half of the fiscal year through March 2014 and cautiously consider riskier assets, a senior official said on Friday.

Daido Life, a unit of T&D Holdings Inc, sold 40 billion yen ($409.14 million) of domestic bonds and bought 35 billion yen of foreign bonds in the first half of this fiscal year, Takashi Ikawa, general manager of the insurer's investment planning department, told Reuters in an interview.

Daido's foreign bond investments were split between U.S. Treasuries and European bonds, the latter concentrated on French and German debt, Ikawa said.

Daido hedged about 75 percent of its foreign bonds against currency fluctuations through March 2013, and about 75 to 80 percent in the April-September period. It plans to maintain around that ratio in the rest of the current year through March 2014.

Daido increased its Japanese equities holdings by 10 billion yen but reduced foreign equities by 20 billion yen during the first fiscal half, and the insurer said it would adjust its purchase plans according to market levels in the rest of the year to March 2014.

Daido expects the 10-year JGB yield to move between 0.50 and 0.90 percent this fiscal year, and finish the year at 0.70 percent. The yield was at 0.620 percent late on Friday.

The average duration of Daido's domestic bond portfolio was 8.7 years as of the end of March and remains about the same, Ikawa said.

The insurer expects the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries to fluctuate between 2.3 percent and 3.5 percent, and conclude the fiscal year around 3.0 percent, compared with its U.S. close of 2.587 percent on Thursday.

Daido expects the dollar to trade between 95 yen and 110 yen this fiscal year, and finish the year at 105 yen. It sees the euro trading between 125 yen and 150 yen, and ending the year around 140 yen. The dollar was trading at 98.02 yen and the euro at 133.95 yen on Friday.

Daido predicts the Nikkei stock average will trade in a range of 13,000 to 16,000 this fiscal year, and end the year at 15,500. The Nikkei ended at 14,561.54 on Friday.

($1 = 97.7650 Japanese yen) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)