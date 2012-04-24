TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Dai-ichi Life said on Tuesday it plans to boost its holdings of yen bonds and extend the duration of its portfolio in the 2012/13 financial year.

A senior executive also said Japan's second-largest private insurer, with total assets of around 31 trillion yen ($382 billion), plans to keep its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds steady. ($1 = 81.0750 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Naoyuki Katayama; Editing by Chris Gallagher)