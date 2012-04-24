BRIEF-Abbvie sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Dai-ichi Life said on Tuesday it plans to boost its holdings of yen bonds and extend the duration of its portfolio in the 2012/13 financial year.
A senior executive also said Japan's second-largest private insurer, with total assets of around 31 trillion yen ($382 billion), plans to keep its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds steady. ($1 = 81.0750 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Naoyuki Katayama; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 16 Iranian steel imports have become the latest threat to European steelmakers, their trade group said on Thursday, after imports from Iran rose by nearly eight times between 2013 and 2016.
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.105 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: