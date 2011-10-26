* To raise yen-debt holdings Oct-March, mostly 20-year bonds
* To further lengthen duration of yen bond holdings
* To further trim exposure to domestic stocks
* Held 300 bln yen of Spanish, Italian bonds as of end-July
* Has been lowering Spanish, Italian bond holdings since
then
By Antoni Slodkowski and Naoyuki Katayama
TOKYO, Oct 26 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance
plans to bolster its holdings of yen bonds further,
focusing on 20-year debt, in the half year to March after
increasing them in the April-September period, a top executive
said on Wednesday.
Japan's second-largest life insurer, with total assets of
around 30 trillion yen, also plans to keep its holdings of
hedged foreign bonds steady in the current half after cutting
them in the previous six months, Takashi Iida, manager of
Dai-ichi Life's investment planning department, told a group of
reporters.
"We're not simply buying yen bonds regardless of yield
levels, but tweaking the size and the pace of investments
according to changes in interest rates, particularly on the
20-year Japanese bonds," said Iida.
"We also want to further boost the duration of our
holdings," he added.
Many Japanese life insurers are shifting funds to domestic
bonds and cutting foreign debt investment as worries about the
financial crisis in Europe and a slowdown in the U.S. economy
push down overseas yields.
As in the first half, Dai-ichi wants to lighten its Tokyo
stock holdings in the next six months, with foreign equity
holdings expected to stay steady.
Like many of its rivals, Dai-ichi has been boosting its yen
bond holdings and selling domestic shares in recent years to
reduce its exposure to market volatility. Japanese insurers have
focused on long-term bonds, aiming to match their assets to
long-term yen liability.
Dai-ichi forecasts 10-year Japanese government
bond (JGB) yields to stand around 1.2 percent for the half year
to March, slightly above some of its industry peers' forecasts,
based on its cautiously optimistic scenario for the remainder of
the business year.
FOREIGN BONDS
Dai-ichi said sentiment in the market has soured more than
what global economic fundamentals would have suggested and
expects it, together with yields on both Japanese and U.S.
bonds, to slowly rise towards the end of the financial year in
March.
But in the April-September period, Dai-ichi sold
currency-hedged foreign bonds.
"The market has been turbulent and yields both in the U.S.
and Europe have fallen sharply over the summer. At the same
time, yields on yen bonds stayed steady, so we decided to sell
hedged bonds and shift into yen debt," said Iida.
Last month, the yield on 10-year U.S. notes dropped as far
as 1.674 percent while the German 10-year yield
touched a record low of 1.636 percent , compared with
the 10-year Japanese government bond yield of about 1 percent
.
Dai-ichi, debuted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange last year
following an $11 billion initial public offering, often tweaks
its allocations between JGBs and currency-hedged foreign bonds
depending on market conditions.
Dai-ichi held around 300 billion yen ($3.96 billion) of
Spanish and Italian bonds as of the end of July, but has been
lightening these holdings since then. Iida added that Dai-ichi
does not hold other "PIIGS" bonds, which are bonds from
Portugal, Ireland and Greece, in addition to Spain and Italy.
Alternative investments, including areas such as hedge
funds, will likely stay unchanged.
Japan's top nine life insurers manage some 110 trillion yen
($1.45 trillion) in total assets and their investment decisions
are closely watched due to their impact on markets.
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)