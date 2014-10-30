BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust issues S$100 million fixed rate notes due
* Has issued S$100 million fixed rate notes due 13 March 2023 to institutional and/or sophisticated investor(s)
TOKYO Oct 30 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd plans to increase holdings of foreign stocks and properties to supplement investment returns in the half year to March, a senior investment planning official said.
In April-September, Dai-ichi Life, Japan's second-largest life insurer, increased its holdings of foreign bonds with currency hedging sharply as an alternative to low-yielding domestic bonds, said Tatsusaburo Yamamoto, general manager of investment planning at Dai-ichi Life. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* ESW Capital Llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Marin Software Inc as on March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nlatqJ)
By Ambar Warrick March 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Monday, with the Philippines clocking its biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly a month as bargain hunters stepped in following Friday's last-minute selloff. Philippine shares closed 1.2 percent higher, helped by gains in industrials with conglomerate SM Investments Corp single-handedly pushing up the index. SM Investments shares ended up 7.8 percent after shedding 9.2 percent on Fri