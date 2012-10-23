UPDATE 1-Bayer expects stagnant earnings at agriculture unit
* Aims for mid 1-digit pct gain in 2017 adj group EBITDA (Releads on guidance for crop science division)
TOKYO Oct 23 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd plans to increase its yen-bond investments while keeping its holdings of foreign bonds steady in the six months to March, a senior company official said on Tuesday.
Dai-ichi, which has total assets of around 30 trillion yen ($375 billion), said the company had raised its holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedging in the half year to September.
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.03 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS, Feb 22 Airbus said engine maker Pratt & Whitney still had to make an effort to improve on deliveries of engines for the A320neo jet, which were hit by delays last year.