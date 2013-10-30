BRIEF-Jones Energy says declares special stock dividend
* Jones Energy Inc. declares special stock dividend and schedules 2016 fourth quarter and full-year earnings release and conference call
TOKYO Oct 30 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance plans to maintain the size of its foreign bonds investment without currency hedging steady in the six months to March, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Japan's second private largest life insurer with total assets of 35.7 trillion yen ($364 billion) also said its yen bond portfolio is likely to increase in October-March but added that its stance will depend on their yield levels.
* Five Star Quality Care Inc. announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results and corporate name change to Five Star Senior Living Inc.
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results