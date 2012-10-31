TOKYO, Oct 31 Following is a table of bond holdings of nine major life insurers as of the end of March, and the amount they held in currency hedges via forward contracts. Data for September 2012 is scheduled to be published in November. As of March 2012, in billions of yen: Japanese Japanese Foreign Currency Unhedged Total bonds stocks bonds selling bonds securities Nippon 19,126.9 5,836.9 7,460.4 5,589.7 1,870.7 36,480.8 Dai-ichi 15,541.6 2,284.9 4,196.1 2,672.5 1,523.6 24,314.7 Meiji Yasuda 15,168.3 2,654.1 2,336.2 683.3 1,652.9 21,558.4 Sumitomo 10,423.4 906.8 2,412.8 2,306.2 106.6 16,022.8 Mitsui 2,923.6 264.7 446.3 481.5 -35.2 4,076.8 Taiyo 2,783.8 331.1 869.0 712.2 156.8 4,208.9 Asahi 3,044.2 257.1 145.6 158.6 -13.0 4,042.1 Fukoku 2,737.4 353.2 638.5 286.5 352.0 4,075.9 Daido 2,835.9 206.8 186.6 335.3 -148.7 3,879.0 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 74,585.1 13,095.6 18,691.5 13,225.8 5,465.7 118,659.4