TOKYO, Oct 24 Japanese life insurers, which have combined assets of more than 180 trillion yen ($1.84 trillion) under management, are planning to shift some of their funds from domestic bonds to foreign bonds, as the Bank of Japan's massive easing has suppressed domestic bond yields. Below is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies for financial half year to March 2015, as obtained by Reuters in interviews and at news conferences this month. Dai-ichi Life will hold a news conference on its investment plans next week. FOREIGN BONDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to increase hedged bonds, to buy or keep steady unhedged bonds Meiji Yasuda to increase holdings Sumitomo to take flexible stance after increase of Y700 bln in Apr-Sept Mitsui to increase holdings of unhedged foreign bonds slightly Taiyo to slightly increase holdings, might reduce hedge ratio Daido to consider increasing holdings after buying Y300 billion in first half FY Fukoku to take a wait-and-see stance after an increase of Y80 billion in Apr-Sept Asahi to raise holdings after an increase of 180 billion yen in Apr-Sept JAPAN BONDS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to increase holdings but carefully consider amounts amid low yields Meiji Yasuda to increase holdings, but could allocate some funds to foreign bonds Sumitomo to increase holding, but less than Y200 bln Mitsui to increase holdings after having raised them by Y100 billion in Apr-Sept Taiyo to likely maintain holdings after buying Y40 billion in first half FY Daido to maintain holdings after selling Y50 billion in first half FY Fukoku to maintain holdings flat Asahi to keep holdings steady, may buy near 10-year yield of 0.8 pct JAPAN STOCKS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to keep holdings steady Dai-ichi to look for chances to buy on dips Meiji Yasuda to cut holdings Sumitomo to keep holdings steady Mitsui to keep holdings steady Taiyo to consider slightly increasing holdings Daido to maintain holdings depending on market conditions Fukoku still has room to buy in 2H after invested in planned Y10 bln in 1H Asahi to maintain holdings steady FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to keep foreign share holdings steady, increase loans Meiji Yasuda to increase investment in foreign shares, keep alternatives steady Sumitomo to keep holdings steady Mitsui n/a Taiyo n/a Daido to maintain holdings Fukoku n/a Asahi to increase holdings by about 10 pct EXPECTED MARKET RANGES ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dollar/yen Euro/yen NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr Nippon Life Y105 - 115 Y133 - 147 15,500 - 19,000 0.5 - 1.1% n/a Meiji Yasuda Y102 - 112 Y130 - 145 13,000 - 17,000 0.4 - 0.9% 1.8 - 3.2% Sumitomo Y103 - 115 Y130 - 145 14,200 - 18,000 0.4 - 0.8% 2.0 - 3.0% Mitsui Y105 - 115 Y131 - 142 15,000 - 17,500 0.4 - 0.8% 2.0 - 3.0% Taiyo Y102 - 112 Y125 - 145 14,000 - 19,000 0.4 - 0.8% 1.8 - 2.8% Daido Y100 - 120 Y120 - 160 14,000 - 18,000 0.4 - 1.0% 2.0 - 3.2% Fukoku Y100 - 112 Y125 - 145 13,500 - 16,500 0.4 - 0.75% 1.8 - 3.0% Asahi Y102 - 115 Y128 - 143 13,000 - 18,000 0.4 - 0.8% 2.0 - 3.0% (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team)