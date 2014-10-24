TOKYO, Oct 24 Japanese life insurers, which have combined assets of more than
180 trillion yen ($1.84 trillion) under management, are planning to shift some of their funds
from domestic bonds to foreign bonds, as the Bank of Japan's massive easing has suppressed
domestic bond yields.
Below is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies for
financial half year to March 2015, as obtained by Reuters in interviews and at news conferences
this month.
Dai-ichi Life will hold a news conference on its investment plans next week.
FOREIGN BONDS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to increase hedged bonds, to buy or keep steady unhedged bonds
Meiji Yasuda to increase holdings
Sumitomo to take flexible stance after increase of Y700 bln in Apr-Sept
Mitsui to increase holdings of unhedged foreign bonds slightly
Taiyo to slightly increase holdings, might reduce hedge ratio
Daido to consider increasing holdings after buying Y300 billion in first half FY
Fukoku to take a wait-and-see stance after an increase of Y80 billion in Apr-Sept
Asahi to raise holdings after an increase of 180 billion yen in Apr-Sept
JAPAN BONDS
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to increase holdings but carefully consider amounts amid low yields
Meiji Yasuda to increase holdings, but could allocate some funds to foreign bonds
Sumitomo to increase holding, but less than Y200 bln
Mitsui to increase holdings after having raised them by Y100 billion in Apr-Sept
Taiyo to likely maintain holdings after buying Y40 billion in first half FY
Daido to maintain holdings after selling Y50 billion in first half FY
Fukoku to maintain holdings flat
Asahi to keep holdings steady, may buy near 10-year yield of 0.8 pct
JAPAN STOCKS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to keep holdings steady
Dai-ichi to look for chances to buy on dips
Meiji Yasuda to cut holdings
Sumitomo to keep holdings steady
Mitsui to keep holdings steady
Taiyo to consider slightly increasing holdings
Daido to maintain holdings depending on market conditions
Fukoku still has room to buy in 2H after invested in planned Y10 bln in 1H
Asahi to maintain holdings steady
FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to keep foreign share holdings steady, increase loans
Meiji Yasuda to increase investment in foreign shares, keep alternatives steady
Sumitomo to keep holdings steady
Mitsui n/a
Taiyo n/a
Daido to maintain holdings
Fukoku n/a
Asahi to increase holdings by about 10 pct
EXPECTED MARKET RANGES
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dollar/yen Euro/yen NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr
Nippon Life Y105 - 115 Y133 - 147 15,500 - 19,000 0.5 - 1.1% n/a
Meiji Yasuda Y102 - 112 Y130 - 145 13,000 - 17,000 0.4 - 0.9% 1.8 - 3.2%
Sumitomo Y103 - 115 Y130 - 145 14,200 - 18,000 0.4 - 0.8% 2.0 - 3.0%
Mitsui Y105 - 115 Y131 - 142 15,000 - 17,500 0.4 - 0.8% 2.0 - 3.0%
Taiyo Y102 - 112 Y125 - 145 14,000 - 19,000 0.4 - 0.8% 1.8 - 2.8%
Daido Y100 - 120 Y120 - 160 14,000 - 18,000 0.4 - 1.0% 2.0 - 3.2%
Fukoku Y100 - 112 Y125 - 145 13,500 - 16,500 0.4 - 0.75% 1.8 - 3.0%
Asahi Y102 - 115 Y128 - 143 13,000 - 18,000 0.4 - 0.8% 2.0 - 3.0%
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team)