TOKYO, April 27 Japanese life insurers, which have combined assets of more than
180 trillion yen ($1.51 trillion) under management, are planning to continue increasing their
foreign bond holdings while maintaining a cautious stance on domestic bonds.
Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies
for financial year to March 2016, as obtained by Reuters in interviews and at news conferences
this month.
FOREIGN BONDS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to increase holdings of both FX-hedged and unhedged bonds
Dai-ichi to increase hedged bonds, stance on unhedged bonds depends on FX levels
Meiji Yasuda to increase unhedged foreign bonds, restrain increasing hedged bonds
Sumitomo to increase holdings
Mitsui to boost holdings of FX-hedged and unhedged bonds by around 50 bln yen each
Taiyo to consider slightly increasing holdings; hedge ratio likely to drop to 60 pct
Daido to further increase holdings after buying 360 bln yen last FY
Fukoku to invest 200 bln yen in hedged foreign bonds for this FY
Asahi to invest 200 bln yen in foreign bonds for this FY
JAPAN BONDS
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to restrain fresh investment to minimum, holding likely steady
Dai-ichi to maintain holdings after reducing in FY2014/15, plan to buy if yields rise
Meiji Yasuda sees holdings decreasing with more bonds maturing than their purchases
Sumitomo to forego further investment if yields stay low, will buy if yields rise
Mitsui to reduce holdings by around 50 bln yen, started reducing holding in H2 14/15
Taiyo to consider slightly decreasing holdings after buying 30 bln yen in previous
period
Daido finds it difficult to increase holdings at low yield levels
Fukoku to cut 100 bln yen for this FY, compared to a cut of 80 bln yen last FY
Asahi to cut 200 bln yen for this FY
JAPAN STOCKS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to keep holdings steady
Dai-ichi to keep holdings steady
Meiji Yasuda to cut holdings slightly
Sumitomo to slightly increase holdings
Mitsui to increase holdings by around 10 bln yen
Taiyo to consider slightly increasing holdings
Daido to slightly increase its holdings
Fukoku to invest in 100 bln yen, same with last FY
Asahi to maintain holdings steady
FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to increase foreign stocks
Dai-ichi to keep increasing foreign stocks and alternatives
Meiji Yasuda to increase investment in foreign shares
Sumitomo to slightly decrease foreign stocks, loans
Mitsui n/a
Taiyo n/a
Daido to slightly increase holdings
Fukoku invest in about 150 bln yen in foreign stocks, fast-growing asset classes
Asahi to increase holdings by 20-30 bln yen
EXPECTED MARKET RANGES
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dollar/yen Euro/yen NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr
Nippon Life Y115 - 125 Y125 - 135 18,000- 22,000 0.1 - 0.6% n/a
Dai-ichi Y110 - 130 Y105 - 150 16,500 - 23,000 0.1 - 0.7% 1.5 - 3.0%
Meiji Yasuda Y116 - 123 Y118 - 132 17,000 - 23,000 0.2 - 0.8% 1.7 - 3.1%
Sumitomo Y110 - 130 Y115 - 145 15,500 - 22,200 0.1 - 0.75% 1.6 - 3.0%
Mitsui Y119 - 129 Y118 - 130 19,500 - 22,500 0.2 - 0.8% 1.5 - 2.9%
Taiyo Y115 - 128 Y120 - 135 18,000 - 23,000 0.2 - 0.8% 1.6 - 3.0%
Daido Y115 - 130 Y115 - 140 16,500 - 22,000 0.2 - 0.7% 1.5 - 3.2%
Fukoku Y115 - 130 Y125 - 145 16,500 - 22,000 0.25 - 0.75% 1.8 - 3.0%
Asahi Y113 - 130 Y113 - 144 17,000 - 22,000 0.20 - 0.75% 1.6 - 3.1%
($1 = 118.8500 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)