* Plans to boost yen bond investment, to extend duration
* Cut foreign bonds in Apr-Sept by Y86 bln, to buy back in
Oct-Mar
* Reduced hedge ratio on foreign bonds to 30% in Sept vs 40%
in March
* Foreign investment to keep focusing mostly on dollar
* To cut Japanese stocks, alternative investments
(Adds details)
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 21 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life plans to
step up yen bond investments in the six months to March, after a
sharp increase in its holdings in the previous half year, while
it expects to lift foreign bond purchases only slightly, a top
executive said on Friday.
Japan's third-largest private life insurer also said it had
reduced currency hedging on foreign bond investments to around
30 percent by September from 40 percent in March, expecting the
yen's strength to gradually dissipate as concerns about the euro
zone's debt crisis ease.
"I'm sure there will be twists and turns but as Germany and
France are getting down to keeping the euro zone, so we expect
the crisis to eventually come to an end," said Yasuharu
Takamatsu, director of investments at Meiji Yasuda, told a news
conference.
Meiji Yasuda said it had increased domestic bond holdings by
1.36 trillion yen ($17.7 billion) in April-March, much more than
its original plan at the start of year for an annual increase of
1 trillion yen.
It now plans to raise yen bond holdings by 2 trillion yen in
the full year to March, meaning it has about 640 billion yen
left for purchases in the second half of 2011/12. The company
also plans to extend duration of its bond portfolio.
Like many of its rivals, Meiji Yasuda, with total assets of
26 trillion yen, has been increasing its bond holdings and
paring back its equity portfolio in recent years to reduce its
exposure to market volatility.
Buying of long-term bonds is aimed largely at matching its
assets more closely to its long-term yen liabilities, rather
than an investment based on market views.
The company said it expected the Japanese economy to
continue to recover, thanks in part to reconstruction from the
earthquake in March, but added the pace of recovery will be
slow.
While gobbling up yen bonds, the insurer cut hedged foreign
bond investments sharply in the half-year to September, as a
fall in U.S. bond yields eroded the attraction of such strategy.
It cut about 360 billion yen of hedged foreign bonds,
compared to the initial plan of an increase of 100 billion yen
in the year.
Last month, the yield on 10-year U.S. notes dropped as far
as 1.674 percent , compared to around 3.5 percent
late March.
The cost of hedging, on the other hand, rose sharply, in
part due to strains in the banking system. Buying back the yen
in six-month forwards now costs about 0.70 percent.
Deducting this cost, U.S. Treasuries are hardly attractive
compared with the 10-year Japanese government bond yield of
about 1 percent .
Meiji Yasuda did increase unhedged foreign bonds in the
first half-year by 270 billion yen, but company officials said
buying in the second half is expected to be around 30 billion
yen for an annual increase of 300 billion yen.
Takamatsu said its bond buying will remain focused on the
dollar.
Although the company has not yet disclosed a currency
breakdown of its foreign-denominated assets for the end of
September, as of March 83 percent of its foreign assets were in
dollars -- the highest ratio among Japan's top nine life
insurers.
"Our investment will centre on the dollar, though we will
make some investment in other currencies like the Australian
dollar and the British pound," Takamatsu said.
The company said it expected to dollar to rise to around 80
yen by March from around 77 yen now .
The company also said it had cut about 130 billion yen in
exposure to weaker euro zone countries -- Italy, Spain,
Portugal, Ireland and Greece -- though it added it has no
exposure to Greece and Ireland.
Meiji Yasuda also said it would continue to cut its domestic
stock holdings.
Japanese insurers have been reducing Japanese shares for
many years ahead of the introduction of new government
regulations this financial year that raise the risk weighting on
stocks and other risky assets that insurers hold.
($1 = 76.870 Japanese Yen)
($1 = 76.870 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs & Kim
Coghill)