By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Oct 21 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life plans to step up yen bond investments in the six months to March, after a sharp increase in its holdings in the previous half year, while it expects to lift foreign bond purchases only slightly, a top executive said on Friday.

Japan's third-largest private life insurer also said it had reduced currency hedging on foreign bond investments to around 30 percent by September from 40 percent in March, expecting the yen's strength to gradually dissipate as concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis ease.

"I'm sure there will be twists and turns but as Germany and France are getting down to keeping the euro zone, so we expect the crisis to eventually come to an end," said Yasuharu Takamatsu, director of investments at Meiji Yasuda, told a news conference.

Meiji Yasuda said it had increased domestic bond holdings by 1.36 trillion yen ($17.7 billion) in April-March, much more than its original plan at the start of year for an annual increase of 1 trillion yen.

It now plans to raise yen bond holdings by 2 trillion yen in the full year to March, meaning it has about 640 billion yen left for purchases in the second half of 2011/12. The company also plans to extend duration of its bond portfolio.

Like many of its rivals, Meiji Yasuda, with total assets of 26 trillion yen, has been increasing its bond holdings and paring back its equity portfolio in recent years to reduce its exposure to market volatility.

Buying of long-term bonds is aimed largely at matching its assets more closely to its long-term yen liabilities, rather than an investment based on market views.

The company said it expected the Japanese economy to continue to recover, thanks in part to reconstruction from the earthquake in March, but added the pace of recovery will be slow.

While gobbling up yen bonds, the insurer cut hedged foreign bond investments sharply in the half-year to September, as a fall in U.S. bond yields eroded the attraction of such strategy.

It cut about 360 billion yen of hedged foreign bonds, compared to the initial plan of an increase of 100 billion yen in the year.

Last month, the yield on 10-year U.S. notes dropped as far as 1.674 percent , compared to around 3.5 percent late March.

The cost of hedging, on the other hand, rose sharply, in part due to strains in the banking system. Buying back the yen in six-month forwards now costs about 0.70 percent.

Deducting this cost, U.S. Treasuries are hardly attractive compared with the 10-year Japanese government bond yield of about 1 percent .

Meiji Yasuda did increase unhedged foreign bonds in the first half-year by 270 billion yen, but company officials said buying in the second half is expected to be around 30 billion yen for an annual increase of 300 billion yen.

Takamatsu said its bond buying will remain focused on the dollar.

Although the company has not yet disclosed a currency breakdown of its foreign-denominated assets for the end of September, as of March 83 percent of its foreign assets were in dollars -- the highest ratio among Japan's top nine life insurers.

"Our investment will centre on the dollar, though we will make some investment in other currencies like the Australian dollar and the British pound," Takamatsu said.

The company said it expected to dollar to rise to around 80 yen by March from around 77 yen now .

The company also said it had cut about 130 billion yen in exposure to weaker euro zone countries -- Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Greece -- though it added it has no exposure to Greece and Ireland.

Meiji Yasuda also said it would continue to cut its domestic stock holdings.

Japanese insurers have been reducing Japanese shares for many years ahead of the introduction of new government regulations this financial year that raise the risk weighting on stocks and other risky assets that insurers hold. ($1 = 76.870 Japanese Yen) ($1 = 76.870 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs & Kim Coghill)