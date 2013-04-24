* Low yields, high volatility make domestic bond investment
less attractive
* Plans to buy about 500 bln yen foreign bonds, most with
currency hedges
* Sees yen rebounding later in year as hopes on policy
impact fade
* Plans to trim domestic stock holdings, increase foreign
stocks
By Hideyuki Sano and Yoshiyasu Shida
TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life
Insurance Co is planning to increase its foreign bond
investment as the Bank of Japan's massive stimulus makes
domestic bonds less attractive, a company executive said on
Wednesday.
Japan's third-largest private life insurer with total assets
of about 30 trillion yen ($302 billion) tentatively plans to buy
about 500 billion yen of foreign bonds in the fiscal year that
began this month, or nearly half its targeted increase in assets
for the year, Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of the
insurer's investment division, told a news conference.
While domestic bonds will remain at the core of its
portfolio, as they have the most suitable risk profile for
matching against long-term liabilities, the company will be
acting flexibly, Yamashita said.
"Domestic interest rates are very low while volatility is
high. So investing in domestic bonds is not easy," he said.
"If it is difficult to increase yen bond holdings, we might
keep our buying to a minimum and pick up alternative assets."
The 10-year Japanese government bond yield
sank to a record low of 0.315 percent after the BOJ early this
month unveiled a plan to almost double its balance sheet in two
years, mostly by buying government bonds.
The bond yield has since bounced back to around 0.6 percent
in volatile trade as investors take stock of the BOJ's
commitment to boost inflation in two years from current sub-zero
levels.
"When inflation has hit 2 percent, domestic bond yields
won't be staying at the same levels they are now," Yamashita
said.
SHIFT ABROAD
Expectations that Japanese investors will shift their money
to higher-yielding foreign bonds have already helped to bring
down bond yields in the United States and Europe.
Japanese life insurers, including $1 trillion state-owned
behemoth Kampo Life, collectively hold 332 trillion yen in
assets, making their investment plans a major focus of markets
in recent weeks.
Meiji Yasuda currently plans to buy more foreign bonds with
currency hedging than without during the current financial year,
Yamashita said.
The company has one of the largest unhedged foreign bond
positions among Japanese life insurers and therefore should have
benefited from the yen's sharp fall against the dollar, which
was triggered by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary policy
stance.
At the end of the March, about 50 percent of its foreign
bond holdings were hedged. The dollar has risen about 28 percent
against the yen since September.
But the insurer has no plan to reduce its hedging, as it
does not expect the yen to weaken significantly from current
levels this financial year. It sees the dollar moving between 85
and 105 yen. It traded at 99.36 yen on Wednesday.
Meiji Yasuda Life said monetary policy alone was unlikely to
kindle inflation expectations and, with excessive hopes for
policy likely to ease, the yen could rebound in the middle of
this year.
The company also said it plans to trim its Japanese stock
holdings while boosting foreign shares, especially in emerging
markets.