* U.S. bonds to remain mainstay of foreign debt holdings

* Insurer warms a touch to Japan bonds, to increase holdings in H2 (Adds more comments of executive)

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co plans to increase unhedged foreign bond holdings in the second half of the financial year through March 2016 depending on yield and forex levels, a company official said on Thursday.

The country's third-largest insurer, with total assets of around 35 trillion yen ($292.42 billion), also looks to increase foreign stocks and domestic bond holdings in the second half, Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of the company's investment division, told reporters.

Japanese life insurers collectively manage more than 180 trillion yen of assets and until recently stuck mostly to domestic bonds. But they have increasingly turned to foreign assets to supplement extremely low returns from Japanese debt.

"About 80 percent of our foreign bond holdings are denominated in U.S. dollars. Looking at other sovereign bonds, French debt yields less than 1 percent while Spanish and Italian bonds offer less than U.S. Treasuries," said Yamashita.

"As such, U.S. bonds will remain our core foreign debt asset even if the Federal Reserve could hike rates going forward."

The insurer, which said at the start of the fiscal year in April that it plans to reduce yen bond holdings, warmed a little to the asset and said it will increase them in the second half after becoming buyers when yields rose from April through June.

"From an asset-liability matching perspective, Japanese government bonds (JGBs) remain the assets we will mostly likely invest in due to their availability and durations they offer," Yamashita said.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield went from 0.280 percent in mid-April to a 9-month high of 0.545 percent in June. It yielded 0.310 percent on Thursday.

The insurer expects the dollar to range between 115-125 yen through March 2016 and forecast the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to range between 1.6 to 2.8 percent. ($1 = 119.6900 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Perry and Muralikumar Anantharaman)