Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life plans to increase yen bond investments by around 640 billion yen ($8.3 billion) in the six months to March while it plans to increase foreign bond holdings slightly, a senior executive said on Friday.

Japan's third largest private insurer, with total assets of around 26 trillion yen, also said it increased yen bond holdings by around 1.36 trillion yen in the first half while cutting foreign bonds by around 86 billion yen.

($1 = 76.870 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)