US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as investors seek fresh catalysts
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.18 pct, Nasdaq off 0.12 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life plans to increase yen bond investments by around 640 billion yen ($8.3 billion) in the six months to March while it plans to increase foreign bond holdings slightly, a senior executive said on Friday.
Japan's third largest private insurer, with total assets of around 26 trillion yen, also said it increased yen bond holdings by around 1.36 trillion yen in the first half while cutting foreign bonds by around 86 billion yen.
($1 = 76.870 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
TRIPOLI, Feb 6 A claimant for the chairmanship of Libya's sovereign wealth fund says he has retaken control of the fund's head office in Tripoli, in a challenge to a U.N.-backed government that tried to sideline him.
CHICAGO, Feb 6 Illinois risks a credit rating downgrade and eroded economic growth prospects if the state fails to take action to fix its budget problems, S&P Global Ratings said on Monday.