UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TOKYO Oct 26 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life said on Friday it plans to increase its allocations to Japanese bonds in the October-March second half of the current financial year after cutting investment by 100 billion yen ($1.25 billion) in the first half.
Japan's third-largest private investor plans to slightly reduce its holdings of foreign bonds during the second half of the financial year after a big increase in the first half, Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of its investment division, told a news conference.
Meiji Yasuda increased its foreign bonds holdings, mostly in hedged bonds, by around 980 billion yen in April-September, he said. ($1 = 80.1650 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Michael Watson)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts