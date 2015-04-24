BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co plans to keep increasing foreign bond holdings in the financial year through March 2016, a company official said on Friday.
The country's third-largest insurer will actively increase holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedges in accordance with forex and yield levels, Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of the company's investment division, told reporters. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Perry)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.