TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co plans to keep increasing foreign bond holdings in the financial year through March 2016, a company official said on Friday.

The country's third-largest insurer will actively increase holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedges in accordance with forex and yield levels, Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of the company's investment division, told reporters. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Perry)