TOKYO Oct 24 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance may buy around 700 billion yen ($7.19 billion) in domestic bonds in the six months to March but it is cautious about buying debt at current yield levels, a senior official at the insurer said on Thursday.

Meiji Yasuda, Japan's third largest private life insurer with total assets of about 32 trillion yen, reduced its domestic bond holdings in the April-September as the market became volatile following the Bank of Japan's drastic monetary easing, the official also said.