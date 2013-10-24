PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 8
March 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO Oct 24 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance may buy around 700 billion yen ($7.19 billion) in domestic bonds in the six months to March but it is cautious about buying debt at current yield levels, a senior official at the insurer said on Thursday.
Meiji Yasuda, Japan's third largest private life insurer with total assets of about 32 trillion yen, reduced its domestic bond holdings in the April-September as the market became volatile following the Bank of Japan's drastic monetary easing, the official also said.
March 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017