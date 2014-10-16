* Plans to increase unhedged foreign bonds by Y10 bln in Oct-March

* Sees world economic fundamentals relatively sound

* No immediate plans to increase risk assets

* Yen bonds up Y100 bln, FX-hedged foreign bonds up Y35 bln in H1 (Adds details, quotes and background)

TOKYO, Oct 16 Mitsui Life Insurance, Japan's fifth-largest life insurer, plans to increase its holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedging in the six months to March, its investment planning manager said on Thursday.

Although the yen has strengthened in the past two weeks on safe-haven buying from growing worries over the health of the global economy, Mitsui Life sticks to the view that the yen is likely to decline in the longer term, said Yoichiro Matsuta, the head of investment planning department, told a news conference.

"Financial markets have been volatile this month and there are some uncertain factors. But we maintain our positive view on the (global) economy," Matsuta said.

Investment plans by Japanese life insurers, which collectively manage more than 180 trillion yen ($1.7 trillion) of assets, are closely watched by financial markets.

Mitsui, which has total assets of 7.2 trillion yen, expects the yen to fall to around 110 yen to the dollar by March, Matsuta said. The yen rose to a five-week high of 105.195 to the dollar on Wednesday.

Some Japanese investors, including Mitsui Life, have been slowly warming up to foreign currency assets since the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary easing since late 2012 has helped weaken the yen sharply.

Mitsui Life plans to increase foreign bond holdings in the six months to March by around 10 billion yen ($94 million) after it increased holdings by a smaller amount in the six months that ended in September, Matsuta said.

Still, many insurers say a big shift in their asset allocations is unlikely because they need to have long-term yen bonds to match their long-term liabilities in yen.

Mitsui indeed said it increased yen bonds by 100 billion yen in the six months to September and plans to increase the holdings further in the second half year even as Japanese bond yields have fallen to wafer-thin levels.

The 10-year JGB yield hit 1-1/2-year low of 0.470 percent on Thursday as global bond prices rallied on mounting concerns over the health of the world economy.

It also increased holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds, which offer higher yields compared with domestic bonds, by 35 billion yen in the April-September period, Matsuta said.

Although Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been urging the country's public-sector investors, such as public pension funds, to increase risk assets such as shares, many private-sector investors, including life insurers, remain cautious.

Matsuta said that the insurer has no immediate plans to increase risk assets and that its holdings of domestic stocks will remain the same in the October-March period.

Japanese insurers have been reducing their exposure to domestic stocks for many years, as stock price fluctuations have threatened the strength of their financial health.

($1 = 106.1500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Jacqueline Wong)