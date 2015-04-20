* Mitsui Life to cut yen bond portfolio by around 50 bln yen

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, April 20 Mitsui Life Insurance plans to reduce yen bonds due to their low yields in the financial year through March, reversing many years of shifting into domestic bonds from stocks, its investment planning manager said on Monday.

Japan's fifth-largest life insurer also plans to allocate more funds for foreign bonds and increase its holdings of domestic stocks, Yoichiro Matsuta, head of the investment planning department, told a news conference.

"We had been increasing yen bond investments for years. But this financial year is a bit different. Their yields are too low. There is no point buying them at the current levels," Matsuta said.

The 10-year JGB yield hit a record low of 0.195 percent in January and last stood around 0.30 percent, as the Bank of Japan is buying a huge amount of bonds in a bid to boost the economy and inflation.

Investment plans by Japanese life insurers, which collectively manage more than 180 trillion yen ($1.5 trillion) of assets, are closely watched by financial markets.

Mitsui, which has total assets of 7.3 trillion yen ($61.4 billion), plans to reduce its yen bond portfolio by around 50 billion yen, Matsuta said.

Instead, the company plans to increase its holdings of foreign bonds with currency hedging by as much.

Currency-hedged buying in foreign bonds has been popular among Japanese investors because their yields are higher even after subtracting hedging costs.

In the previous financial year, the insurer increased currency-hedged foreign bond holdings by 200 billion yen.

Mitsui also plans to increase foreign bonds without currency hedging by around 50 billion yen, he added.

Mitsui Life expects the dollar to strengthen against the yen as the U.S. central bank is expected to lift interest rates later this year but sees the euro softening due to the European Central Bank's quantitative easing.

The company also plans to increase its holdings of domestic stocks, by about 10 billion yen, in a departure from its gradual reduction in Japanese stocks in the past several years.

"The Japanese stock market environment looks better than that of Japanese bonds. Reducing risk assets had been a priority for us for a long time. But our financial health is strengthened and we want to increase Japanese stocks a little," he said.

The Nikkei share average hit a 15-year high earlier this month, supported by factors ranging from hopes of recovery in the Japanese economy, more buying by Japanese public investors, and higher share holder returns.

($1 = 118.87 yen)