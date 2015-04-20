TOKYO, April 20 Mitsui Life Insurance, Japan's fifth-largest life insurer, plans to reduce its holdings of domestic bonds in the fiscal year through March 2016 because their yields are too low, its investment planning manager said on Monday.

The insurer plans to allocate more funds for foreign bonds and increase its holdings of domestic stocks, reversing years of reductions in risk assets, Yoichiro Matsuta, head of the investment planning department, told a news conference. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)