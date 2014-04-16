TOKYO, April 16 Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co Ltd plans to slightly increase investments in risk assets, such as foreign shares and bonds, in the financial year to March, a company executive said on Wednesday.

The core company of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Japan's largest property and casualty insurer group, otherwise plans to stick to yen debt instruments, Hiroaki Hara, manager of investment planning at Mitsui Sumitomo, told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Takahiko Wada; Editing by Dominic Lau)