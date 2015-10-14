* China worries have not affected company's investment plan

* To keep reducing domestic stock holdings

* Fed's expected rate hike to keep a lid on yen

* Hopes for BOJ's easing keep stocks from falling

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Oct 14 Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co bought over 20 billion yen ($167.11 million) in overseas assets in the first half and will stick to its investment plan for the rest of the year despite recent market turmoil, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

The core company of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings plans to invest a total of about 40 billion yen in foreign assets such as bonds and stocks this financial year through March, Hiroaki Hara, manager of investment planning at Mitsui Sumitomo, told Reuters in an interview.

While Japanese government bonds account for the largest part of Mitsui Sumitomo's assets, foreign currency-denominated stocks and bonds in developed markets such as the United States make up the bulk of its riskier assets.

The market was roiled this summer after China unexpectedly devalued the yuan on Aug. 11, and fears of a China-led global slowdown have grown following a series of grim factory activity surveys and generally soft economic indicators.

But Hara said that the main market scenario hasn't changed, and the company will stick to its original plan for now.

"Expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to raise rates would make the yen hard to strengthen and hopes that the Bank Of Japan will further ease monetary policy will help avoid stocks from falling," Hara said.

He sees the dollar trading between 115 to 125 yen during the Oct-March period. It was at 119.68 yen on Wednesday.

He expected the Nikkei share average to trade between 17,000-22,000 for the same period, compared with 17,871.50 by 0030 GMT on Wednesday.

Stocks should be supported by strong corporate profits, Japan Inc.'s ongoing efforts to boost shareholder returns through dividends and share buyback plans as well as the new Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact, he said.

Hara also said that worries that a China-led slowdown could cap global demand have not affected the company's investment plan.

"We don't have direct investment in China, so there will be no change in our plan," Hara said.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance plans to cut holdings of domestic stocks as it is in the second year of a four-year plan to reduce such exposure by a total of 300 billion yen. Hara said that the company is on track to achieve that target.

Many Japanese insurers have been slowly unwinding their cross-holdings of shares, recognizing the risk they pose to their financial health.

Hara expects the 10-year Japanese government bond yield to trade between 0.3-0.5 percent during the second half, while he expects the U.S. benchmark 10-year notes to stay around 2 percent.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance is one of Japan's largest property and casualty insurers and had 7.5 trillion yen in assets as of the end of March 2015. ($1 = 119.6800 yen) (Editing by Kim Coghill)