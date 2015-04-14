* To reduce domestic stock holdings as part of longer-term move

* Stocks seen staying firm, yen to weaken

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, April 14 Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co plans to invest more than 40 billion yen ($334 million) in assets overseas such as bonds and stocks and further cut its domestic stock exposure in this financial year, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

The core company of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings is one of Japan's largest property and casualty insurers and had 6.6 trillion yen in assets as of the end of December 2014.

While Japanese government bonds account for the largest part of Mitsui Sumitomo's assets, foreign currency-denominated stocks and bonds in developed markets such as the United States make up the bulk of its risk assets, Hiroaki Hara, manager of investment planning at Mitsui Sumitomo, told Reuters in an interview.

The 10-year JGB yield has been staying relatively low levels of around 0.3 percent as the Bank of Japan's massive bond-buying programme pulls liquidity from the domestic bond market.

"It's getting more and more difficult to get returns amid low liquidity in the bond market," Hara said. "But we are not going to take risks just because we want to chase high returns."

During the last fiscal year through March, the insurer invested a little more than 40 billion yen in foreign assets and bonds, he said.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance also plans to cut holdings of domestic stocks as it is in the second year of a four-year plan to reduce such stocks exposure by a total of 300 billion yen.

Many Japanese insurers have been slowly unwinding their cross-holdings of shares, recognizing the risk they pose to their financial health.

Hara expects the 10-year Japanese government bond yield to trade between 0.2-0.4 percent until the end of this fiscal year in March 2016, and the Nikkei share average to trade between 18,000-23,000 for the same period, compared with 19,890.36 by 0414 GMT on Tuesday.

Helped by a recovery in the Japanese economy, likely stronger corporate profits and buying by pension funds, he expects the stock market to be supported throughout the year. The yen should stay weak as the dollar is expected to stay high on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in the coming months.

He sees the dollar trading between 120-130 yen during the same period.

The U.S. dollar traded at 119.87 yen on Tuesday. ($1 = 119.8400 yen) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)