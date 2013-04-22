UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO, April 22 Nippon Life, Japan's biggest life insurer, said it plans to slow its increase in domestic bond investment in the current fiscal year to March 2014, but plans to raise unhedged foreign bond holdings at an appropriate time this fiscal year.
The life insurer, with total assets of about 50 trillion yen ($504 billion), plans to allocate about 70 percent of its 1 trillion yen earmarked for investment in the fiscal year, a senior official said on Monday.
Nippon Life said it expected the dollar to trade between 93 to 103 yen this fiscal year and the euro to trade between 117 to 137 yen.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.