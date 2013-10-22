TOKYO Oct 22 Japan's Nippon Life Insurance plans to increase yen bond holdings in the six months to March but is also ready to buy foreign bonds if they can buy dollars on dips, a company official said on Tuesday.

In the six months that ended in September, Japan's largest private life insurer, with total assets of about 55 trillion yen ($560 billion), increased its domestic bond holdings by 420 billion yen to 24.54 trillion yen, the official also said.

($1 = 98.1450 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)